Exclusive! Akshita Mudgal roped in for Shemaroo Tv's upcoming show "Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham"

Shemaroo Tv is coming up with a new mythology show titled "Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham"
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 08:15
Akshita Mudgal

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 
Many shows these days are being launched, with new concepts and engaging storylines. 
Shemaroo Tv is coming up with a new serial titled "Laddu Gopal'', which is a mythological show based on Lord Krishna's life. 
The plot is not purely a mythology story but it will connect to today's times and it will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.
The show is produced by C.L.Saini under the banner of  CLS Entertainment.

Also Read : Amazing! Ishk Par Zor Nahi actors Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh bring out their inner child

As per sources, actress Akshita Mudgal has been roped in as the lead of the show. 
Akshita is a well known personality on television and she is best known for her roles in serials like, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Bhakharwadi etc. 
Well, the show is in the pre  - production stage and soon it will air on television. 

Are you excited for Akshita's new show? 

Do let us know in the comments below? 
For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read:OMG! It's a tough time for Akshita Mudgal to choose between these co-stars, Here's Why?

 

 

 

 

Akshita Mudgal Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham C.L.Saini CLS Entertainment Ishk Par Zor Nahi TellyChakkar
Like
3
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Confrontation! Ishaan gets angry with Shantanu, Yashwant and Surekha stand against Shantanu
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts. The viewers have seen how the show is in no mood...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi shocked to know about Harini’s decision, wants to stop her
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been everyone's favourite ever since the leap. The viewers...
Hot pics! Here are the times Kamalika Chanda grabbed our attention with hot pictures
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Kamalika Chanda has been grabbing the attention and...
Wow! Sheezan Khan has an emotional reunion with his Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-actors after months, netizens say, “best surprise ever”
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Recent Stories
Vedika Bhandari r
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Vedika Bhandari raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupamaa
EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE
Sheezan Khan
Wow! Sheezan Khan has an emotional reunion with his Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-actors after months, netizens say, “best surprise ever”
Rab Se Hai Dua
Exclusive! LSD Studios’s Rab Se Hai Dua to go off-air?
75 years
Sony SAB’s Vanshaj gears up for a glorious celebration for 75 years of the Mahajan Group
Gautam Rode
Aww! Gautam Rode gives a health update on wife Pankhuri Awasthi, also mentions about naming the twins
Sony SAB
Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta make an appearance in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary