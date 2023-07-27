Exclusive! Akshita Mudgal roped in for Shemaroo Tv's upcoming show "Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham"

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows these days are being launched, with new concepts and engaging storylines.

Shemaroo Tv is coming up with a new serial titled "Laddu Gopal'', which is a mythological show based on Lord Krishna's life.

The plot is not purely a mythology story but it will connect to today's times and it will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is produced by C.L.Saini under the banner of CLS Entertainment.

Also Read : Amazing! Ishk Par Zor Nahi actors Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh bring out their inner child

As per sources, actress Akshita Mudgal has been roped in as the lead of the show.

Akshita is a well known personality on television and she is best known for her roles in serials like, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Bhakharwadi etc.

Well, the show is in the pre - production stage and soon it will air on television.

Are you excited for Akshita's new show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read:OMG! It's a tough time for Akshita Mudgal to choose between these co-stars, Here's Why?