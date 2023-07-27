Exclusive! Akshita Mudgal roped in for Shemaroo Tv's uplocming show "Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham"

Shemaroo Tv is coming up with a new mythology show titled "Laddu Gopal of Tulsi Dham"As per sources, actress Akshita Mudgal has been roped in as the lead of the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 08:15
Akshita Mudgal

Many shows these days are being launched, with different new concepts and engaging story line.

Shemaroo Tv is coming up with a new serial titled "Laddu Gopal" which is a mytho show based on load Krishna's life.

The plot is not purely a mythology story but it will connect to today's time and it be based in Mathura and Varindavan.
 
The show is produced by C.L.Saini under the banner of  CLS Entertainment.

As per sources, actress Akshita Mudgal has been roped in as the lead of the show.

Akshita is a well known personality on television and she is best known for he roles in serials like, Ishk Par Zor Nahi,Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, Bhakharwadi etc.

Well, the show is in the pre  - production stage and soon it will air on television.

Are your excited for Akshita's new show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

