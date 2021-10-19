EXCLUSIVE: Akshita Tiwari comes on board for Star Plus’ upcoming show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a great piece of news for the viewers.

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Shaika Films.

TellyChakkar had exclusively updated that Siddharth Bodke who was last seen in the blockbuster show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been approached for the show in a pivotal role. We also learnt that veteran actor Kanwarjit Paintal has been roped in a pivotal role in the show.

We now have news that actress Akshita Tiwari, who has also been seen in Star Bharat’s Tera Mera Saath Rahe has been brought on board for the show. Details of her character are yet awaited.

