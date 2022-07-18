EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia on her love track with Abhinav Kapoor in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: The best thing is that are very good friends in real life which makes our chemistry look amazing on-screen

MUMBAI: Actress Alefia Kapadia is impressing everyone with her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She is playing the role of Sara Sood in the show.

Sara is Priya's elder sister and the viewers admire the sisterly bond with her on-screen sisters in the show.

The actress has won several accolades for her performance in the show.

We all know that every character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has progressed a lot over the past few months.

The viewers have seen major changes in the storyline so far that have led to interesting twists and turns.

The show had earlier witnessed a track on Sara's past where her husband Varun and son Ishaan made an entry which brought a huge twist in her life.

And now that the show has taken a leap, the viewers are seen Alefia's love track with Abhinav.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia who spoke about this track and much more.

Sara's character has seen a lot of progress post leap. How challenging has it gotten with time?

Sara's character has progressed into this wonderful women who is now doing well looking after her bakery. She has Ishaan who has returned from abroad and now, she is now getting married. Sara's goal earlier was just to bring Ram and Priya together because she knew that he is good for Priya. Bu now, she is a little scared. The struggle now is to take an inventory to whether would it be easy to bring Raya together and make sure that her sisters' concerned are look after. Sara is in a dilemma. That is the only challenge she faces. Besides that, I think its beautiful the way track is unfolding. She is in love and her man is showering so much attention and affection for her. For me, its a beautiful moment to express love, not just to Vikrant but also to Ishaan.

Vikrant and Sara's track came as a huge surprise for the fans. What was your reaction to this?

It was a big surprise for the audience. There were talks about my love track even before the leap happened. I wasn't told that I'll have a love track with Vikrant. I think what was more amazing is to show Vikrant's transformation. He has turned into a loving, responsible and mature guy from a Casanova which is amazing. I am very happy as in real life, I am a very loving person. I wasn't getting the opportunity to show such emotions. I am loving this track. I am very romantic and affectionate.

What kind of response are you getting for your on-screen chemistry with Abhinav in the show?

I am getting a lot of amazing responses from the viewers. All the responses from the fans are about my chemistry with Vikrant. They are loving it and think that we look good together. Not just the fans but even my co-stars, friends and family are loving our on-screen jodi. Abhinav and me are building a great chemistry and we are working on it. We sit together and do the lines together and put more efforts to make our bond look great on-screen. The best thing is that Abhinav and me are very good friends in real life. We have a lot of love and respect for each other. We are taking this opportunity to show the same on-screen.

