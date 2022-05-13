EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia opens up on her new vlogging buddies on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and shares about her experience of learning from them and much more

MUMBAI : Alefia Kapadia is impressing everyone with her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is playing the role of Sara Sood in the show.

Sara is Priya's elder sister in the show and the viewers are in love with the sisterly bond they have which gives major sibling goals.

The pretty actress has won several accolades for her performance in the show.

We all know that every character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has progressed a lot over the past few months.

The viewers have seen major changes in the storyline so far that have led to interesting twists and turns.

The show recently witnessed a track on Sara's past where her husband Varun and son Eshaan made an entry which brought a huge twist in her life.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia who spoke about this track and much more.

The current storyline is now focusing on Sara's track where a lot of revelations on her married life will soon be out. How excited are you about it?

I am very excited. It was high time when Sara's back story be revealed. I have been asked by a lot of fans and admirers about my past ever since the beginning. Here it is and I am really excited about the future track. It will give a lot of satisfaction to all those people who were curious.

Sara and Varun's equation seems to be pretty complicated. Will this change the dynamics of her character as now the viewers will also see a motherly side of hers?

Yes, definitely! Sara and Varun's complicated equation will be unveiled. As far as her character is concerned, it will definitely change. The viewers will get to see a side of Sara who is very concerned, and caring about her own son, and how she really wants to be accepted and wants the same love to be reciprocated from her son. The distance has created complications between her husband and her son. There will be a motherly and softer, calmer and mellow side of Sara.

How has been the experience shooting with some new people with whom you will be performing some challenging scenes (Shantanu and Meet)?

The experience shooting with these guys has been amazing. Shantanu is a very cooperative actor in the sense that when a new character comes into the show, he is not aware of the show's back story. Shantanu is very open and receptive. He wants to know the previous track to get a better understanding. It's a lot of fun working with him.

One of the best things that have happened working with Meet who plays my son and Shantanu is that both are bloggers. Shantanu posts videos very regularly. Vlogging is something I aspired to do myself. I got a nudge due to them. I am actually now begun vlogging. It's fun and going quite well. We discuss our characters and also about vlogging. Also, we help each other shoot our videos. I feel blessed to work with them.

