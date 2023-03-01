Exclusive! Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul begins shoot post-Tunisha Sharma’s death; shifts to a new studio

MUMBAI :A week ago Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul witnessed one of the most shocking incidents where the lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the show in the makeup room of her lead actor Sheezan Khan.

Post that the shoot of the show was stopped and since the show had bank episodes they were telecasting that but seems like the episode stock is over now and the makers of the show have decided to shoot the show.

As per sources, the shoot of the show has begun and the makers have shifted to a new studio ( Renu Studios) from where they would be shooting for the serial.

Whereas they would résumé the shoot at the earlier studio ( Mother Nature) once they do puja and all on the sets to bring in positivity after the fatal incident.

There were reports doing the rounds that the makers are searching for new leads whether they have found the new ones is still not unknown.

There were reports doing the rounds that Abhishek Malik has been roped in to play the lead of role though there is no confirmation on the same.

After Tunisha’s death, they are finding for a new lead whereas Sheezan would be replaced for his ongoing court procedures.

Well, the case is still under investigation and soon the police will come out with more and more details.

