Exclusive! Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha’s Simsim aka Sayantani Ghosh opens up about her bond with co-star Abhishek Nigam, response of fans and more, check out

MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves and has enough buzz around it. Recently, Abhishek Nigam reprised the lead role of Alibaba on the show. Sayantani Ghosh essays the role of Simsim.

Also read:  Sayantani Ghosh reveals upcoming twist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

Sayantani has been entertaining the audience with her stellar performances for a long time now and is known for her roles in Naamkaran, Sanjivani 2, Tera Yaar hoon Main among other shows and has been part of Ali Baba for quite some time now!

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and talked to her about new co-star Abhishek Nigam as Ali, fans’ response among other things.

Check out what the actress said!

1.       What is the response of fans until now?

Actually it’s a very positive response. Change is part of life and we have to go on in life whether we like it or not and with any show, many lives are connected and keeping that spirit in mind, we are moving on and the journey is only successful when our audience supports us as they have up till now. We hope that the audience still keeps on loving the show.

2.       How is Abhishek doing so far as now he has joined the show too?

It is never easy to replace any character especially in the circumstances that are not favourable currently and hats off to Abhishek that he joined and in this little time, he has managed to make this show his own.

The makers have also intelligently introduced Chote Kotwal and not Ali directly so we all get used to and Abhishek is a quick learner and has come with his own fan following. Abhishek has asked his co-stars to help him in the journey and in a very little time he has managed to become Chote Kotwal aka Ali.

3.       How is your bond with Abhishek?

It is still the very beginning of our journey but it has been a good start and the response to our pictures and reels has been overwhelming. He did a very cute gesture for the cast and crew with the customized mugs and it has all started on a very good note.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Also read:  Ali- Baba Ek Anokha Andaaz: Exclusive! Ali gets help from a Strange Jadugar!

Peninsula Pictures TV news TellyChakkar Alibaba- Daastaan-e-kabul Abhishek Nigam Ali Chote Kotwal simsim Mariam Sayantani Ghosh
