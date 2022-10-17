Exclusive! Alice Kaushik aka Raavi and Gunjan aka Shruti Rawat to host the Star Plus Awards ‘Ajab Parivar Ke Gajab Awards’

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news.

Star Plus is an iconic channel that has given audiences decades worth of entertainment. These shows and these characters have made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. The channel is responsible for iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar ki, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai, Diya Aur Baat Hum, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. These show some of them which ran for years.

Star Plus started the tradition of the channel's own award known as the Star Parivaar awards. Star Parivaar has been a long-standing tradition of Star Plus where the beloved stars of all its shows come together to have fun and create memories.

Tellychakkar exclusively brings you the report that we know who the hosts are going to be for the Ajab Parivaar Ke Gajab Awards.

Raavi aka Alice Kaushik from Pandya Store and Shruti Rawat aka Gunjan from Anandi Ba aur Emily.

The unique award show called “Ajab Parivar Ke Gajab Awards” is set to air in October to celebrate the festive season with some fun and love.

In the awards, the hosts will take us to the most unusual nominations and their winners in this entertaining event!

The awards will air on October 23rd at 5:30 PM.

