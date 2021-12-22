EXCLUSIVE! Alice Kaushik SHIFTS to a new home; Shalini Kapoor Sagar confirms the news

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Also read: BIG TWIST! Pandya Parivaar to go BANKRUPT in Star Plus’ Pandya Store

Alice Kaushik has always been in the headlines for her intriguing character Raavi and her stellar performance. Well, now the interesting news is that the beauteous has shifted to a new home which is closer to Shalini Kapoor Sagar's residence. The actress took to her Instagram sharing this news and celebrating this joyous moment with her. She wrote,"Pehle Dil ke paas ab Ghar ke bhi"

check out the post:

Currently in the show, Dhara refuses to sign, when the brothers come home after their bail. Rishita reveals the condition on which they recieved the bail, right then, Dhara tries to make them understand the motive behind making the property on Rishita and Dev's name and this time Shiva, Raavi and Gautam support Dhara's decision and refuse to sign the NOC papers. Rishita plays her last card to convince them by revealing that if they don't sign she shall leave Pandya Niwas and never come back.



What do you all think?

Also read: HUGE TWIST! Pandya Store: Suman SLAPS Gautam, holds him responsible for Dhara's misery

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.