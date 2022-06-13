EXCLUSIVE! 'Alice is one of the closest people that I have in the industry' Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon gets CANDID about his bond with Alice Kaushik, the current track of Pandya Store and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon spoke about the current track, bond with Alice and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

What is your take on the current track as Shiva has taken a vow and left the house?

For Shiva, his family is always first. When he comes to know on his birthday that his brothers have been beaten up, he leaves in that angst to get the land back. On the way, his bus meets with an accident. Well, the whole drama is soon to unfold after the accident and I am sure fans are going to like it.

How has your chemistry with Alice grown with the show?

Well, with Alice it has been great, right from the day she did her mock shoot with me, she had a natural charm that fits the character. She is the perfect Raavi we could have, I had done mock shoots with other girls, but when she came, it just clicked and we all knew she was the one. Alice is a very hard-working girl, and we have a comfort level in our personal life, it really helps us onscreen. When we are loved as a couple onscreen, it motivates us to give in our best on every screen together. When everything is good at work, the personal bond also develops. Alice is one of the closest people that I have in the industry.

What is your favourite pastime?

My favourite pastime is Gym, my routine is so tight at the moment with Pandya Store that I start with a routine but end up skipping as it gets tiring. I have just gotten back to my routine, my gym for me is like a meditation and I have chalked out a new plan, that is my pastime and I feel it is a constructive pastime.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.