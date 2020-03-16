EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen JOINS the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.
Alisha Parveen

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Colors under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Well, now the exclusive news is that they are all set to roll out yet another show tentatively titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho and as per sources, the lead locked for the show is Tanvi Malhara. This would be her debut show as the lead.

Now the breaking news is that Alisha Parveen has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. We had exclusively updated about Kunal Jaisingh being the lead of the show. 

The show is loosely based on a story of two guys and one girl. This would surely bring a fresh concept for the viewers.

