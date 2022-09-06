EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen opens up on her character in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, shares her experience of working with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI: Colors TV recently rolled out a brand new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara in the lead roles.

It is Tanvi's television debut while Kunal has already starred in a number of shows before Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

Apart from Kunal and Tanvi, the show also stars actress Alisha Parveen who is seen in a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alisha who spoke in length about her character in the show and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Narang and Arjun Singh roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Tell us about your character in the show. How relatable is it to you?

Well, the character Manyata which I am playing in this show is very close to my heart. Basically, as it is a free spirit character, she is a girl who lives in her own world and is very bubbly, full of life who just wants to enjoy each and every moment. She loves her family and friends.

Actually, this is the character which I think most of the girls in this industry would love to do. Even I also had a dream of doing such a character like Poo of K3G or Geet from Jab We Met. I love this kind of character who just wants to live freely without any tension and I would try my best to make this character as better as possible.

Did you do any special preparations for your role?

No, I didn’t do any special preparations for this character because the kind of character I am playing in this show is me in my real-life character. I am also a very talkative, bubbly and full of life girl who really loves her family and friends. I am also a very free-spirited girl who just wants to live her life freely without any tension. So, I am living this character in reel and real-life both. I just try to be as real as I am so that audience can see the real-life character that I think this girl Manyata should be.

How has been your experience so far shooting with the star cast?

In my opinion, the shoot for this show just started a few days ago, so haven’t met everybody yet. But the people with whom I am working right now are really very nice. I enjoy working with them as this is like my second family and the atmosphere is really like my second home.

They all are really lovely like Tanvi and Moon mam who is playing the role of my mom in this show are really like my sister and mom. Well, I have just worked with Tanvi, Moon mam, Abhishek and Rahul yet. They all are very nice people. I will soon meet with the other co-actors too and I hope they will also be as nice. But yes, I am enjoying working here.

Well said, Alisha!

Alisha has previously starred in projects like Talvar, Gathbandhan, and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: MUST-READ! Neha Narang talks about her role in Santoshi Maa, shares how she prepared for the role and reveals that it was quite challenging