EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen opens up on how she bagged the role in Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum, shares about her alternate career plans and much more

MUMABI : Colors TV recently rolled out a brand new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara in the lead roles.

It is Tanvi's television debut while Kunal has already starred in a number of shows before Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

Apart from Kunal and Tanvi, the show also stars actress Alisha Parveen who is seen in a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alisha who spoke in length about her character in the show and much more.

When did you decide to become an actor?

All the credit goes to my mom for this as this was her dream to make me an actor. She just wanted me to achieve a big name so she thought that it will be good to become an actor as people watch you on screen and you really become a known face and everyone knows you wherever you go. So, when I was just 10, my mom took me to the auditions or any events and she told me to do theatre also. So, she was the first and main reason due to which I came into acting. And now, I love acting. In my childhood, I did it because that all was like a game and now I do acting because I love it.

How did you bag this role? Any interesting story behind it?

There is nothing interesting about the story behind bagging this show. But I must say there is something called destiny as I previously auditioned for some serials in this production too but due to some unexpected reasons, nothing materialised. But I have visited their office so many times so I think they have seen something in me which is exactly needed for this character. As I told you already, I am the same like this character in real life too. Maybe they have a picture in their mind of mine for this character so they called me for this role and I gave the test and got selected. I think somewhere my real life character can be a reason for bagging this role as Manyata and I resemble each other very much.

Did you think about any alternate career plan before taking up acting?

When all children attain the age in which they decide what they want to do in their life, I am doing acting before that age. So, when I got a little mature to understand life, I was already getting into acting at that time. I didn’t have any plan B or option B in my life. If I say the only thing I wanted to and I want to do is only acting. I started this at my early age and till then I am doing this and I am over here now because of acting only. So, I don’t think there should be any other plan.

Alisha has previously starred in projects like Talvar, Gathbandhan, and many more.

