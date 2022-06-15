Exclusive! Alisha Tunga to enter Colors TV’s ‘Naagin 6’

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 6 has been working wonders on small screens for several months now. The show is gearing up for some major drama now.

Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive update from one of your favorite shows, Naagin 6. The show is another successful instalment in the Naagin series and stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

Alisha Tunga will soon be entering the show and we are very excited about it. More details about her character are unknown.

Ekta Kapoor has given television some amazing shows and continues to do so with Naagin 6.

Meanwhile in the show, Pratha suffers in jail and also loses her baby while on the other side, Rishabh and Mahek get married.

Pratha loses her powers and therefore has nothing left in her life. She is sentenced to death.

However, Pratha will be saved by Shesh Naag, and with the blessings of Lord Shiva, Pratha will take her powers back.

After this, Pratha will make a strong comeback by getting out of jail and planning a revenge on her husband Rishabh and her sister Mehek.

