Exclusive: Alka Kaushal roped in Shashi Sumeet’s next on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list goes on.

According to our sources, the production house is working on a new show for one of the leading GECs Sony Entertainment Television.

Sony TV is known for bringing fiction shows which have a very unique concept. Shashi Sumeet produced Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye lately on Sony TV and are all set to bring another show.

We hear that makers have roped in talented actress Alka Kaushal for the show. The makers are yet to finalize their lead actors.

Alka Kaushal is popular for her roles in TV shows such as Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Qubool Hai. She has played supportive roles in numerous Hindi TV serials, mainly negative characters or vamps.

Alka recently played crucial roles in shows like Barrister Babu, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Choti Sarrdarni.

We could not get through to her and producers for a comment.

Shashi Sumeet currently bankrolls Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

