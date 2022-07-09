EXCLUSIVE! Alka Mogha opens up on bagging Ekta Kapoor's show Parineetii, shares about her character, her experience of working with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI : Alka Mogha who was last seen in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke aise Bhi Season 3 was away from small screens for a long time.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 went off-air last year in November.

A lot of actors who starred in the show were away from the small screens ever since it was wrapped up.

While Shaheer Sheikh bagged a lead role of Krishna Choudhary in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa, Erica Fernandes is busy doing photo shoots.

One of the actress of the show Alka who played the role of Radha Rani in the show is now finally back on small screens with her new show.

Alka has bagged a pivotal role in Colors' show Parineetii.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alka who spoke about her character in the show and much more.

What kind of character are you playing in the show? Is it negative or positive?

I am playing the character of Rajiv's mother Gurinder in the show. Rajiv got married twice. He married to one girl of his mother's choice and one girl of his choice. Gurinder has trapped Rajiv and got him married but she is not a bad person. She is neither negative nor positive. Gurinder has her own aura and personality in her village. She gives preference to her self-respect. Gurinder loves her daughter-in-law.

She does not realize right or wrong when it comes to her self-image.

What was your reaction when you got offered Ekta Kapoor's show?

I have been offered a lot of shows by Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms. But somehow things did not work out. It was a normal reaction from my side. But it all happened all of a sudden. I did not wait for this character after auditioning for it. I spoke to the makers a few days ago and they told me about the character and also asked about my dates. I was available for it and called me for the look test. I was shocked to hear this. They told me to come for the look test on that day itself as the shooting was to commence the very next day. I got a call from the makers that I have been shortlisted and I was very excited. I always wanted to work with Balaji.

How different is this character from the previous ones you have played?

This character is a bit different from the characters I have played so far. I have no clue how my character will shape up in the future episodes. My character has her own aura and status. She loves her self-respect and also loves her son. Gurinder is very possessive about her self-respect. She is quite blunt and doesn't get along with her sister-in-law. They both have ego issues.

How is your experience so far with the cast?

I have one the actresses whom I have with previously is Vaishnavi Macdonald. She played my sister-in-law in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and she is once again playing my sister-in-law. I was very happy when I met her on the set after 8 years. We met each other with the same warmth and excitement. She also introduced me to everyone on the set. Before I started shooting, I was thinking about what kind of experience I will have with the star cast as they all will be new to me. The entire cast is very friendly. Along with the cast, the whole team is really nice. I would like to thank Ekta ji for giving me this opportunity.

