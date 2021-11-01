EXCLUSIVE! Alka Singh and Meghna Aggarwal roped in for SAB TV's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have been at the forefront to give you all the latest updates on your favourite TV shows and celebrities.

SAB TV's show Maddam Sir has been entertaining the viewers for a very long time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Joshna Mudvari roped in for Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

The light-hearted cop-drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart and the viewers are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

We have seen many new actors joining the show's star cast for various tracks.

Maddam Sir is now gearing up for two new entries on the show.

Alka Singh and Meghna Aggarwal are all set to enter the show.

Not many details about the actress's character are out yet but we are sure their entry will surely create a dhamaka.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Maddam Sir? Tell us in the comments.

Maddam Sir stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ooh la la! Jethalal mesmerized on seeing Babita in a dress in Taarak Mehta