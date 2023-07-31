Exclusive! Is all not well between Shaleen Malhotra and his wife Diksha Rampal? This is what the actor has to say! Read the Full Story!

MUMBAI : Shaleen Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Telly world. The handsome hunk has been featured in many amazing shows like Arjun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani among others.

The actor has been one of the popular faces on television for a long time. Fans of the actors are always curious to find out more about his personal life and find out interesting tid bits.

The actor has been married since 2014, to Diksha Rampal, who is a designer by profession, it is a friend to lovers’s Story.

While the two have been married for a long time, recently there have been rumors and sources suggesting that all was not well between the two and that there was a rift.

But TellyChakkar reached out to Shaleen Malhotra to get his take on the rumors, and he cleared up everyone’s doubt in no time. The actor dismissed the rumors and said, “There is nothing like that, everything is great and we are happy, these are sheer speculations and rumors, and there is no truth to these”.

Well, we say then just turn a blind ear to the rumors, and Shaleen had a great response.

Fans have also been waiting to see Shaleen back on screen after his beloved performance in Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The actor has played a variety of roles so far in all his shows. He gained immense love with his character of Rishi in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Special Agent Karan Shergill in Ziddi Dil Mane Na.

What do you think of all the rumors?

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I would rather perform action sequences on my own than have a body double: Shaleen Malhotra