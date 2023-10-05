Exclusive! “All the contestants this time are very strong and for the first time, the show’ theme is “Jungle”; stunts are going to be very dangerous and challenging" - Anjum Fakih

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra.

The actress also played a pivotal role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Both her characters in the show were loved by the audience.

Kundali Bhagya just took the leap of 20 years where new actors like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyed have entered the show as new leads.

As we reported earlier, the track of Anjum as Srishti Arora came to an endband she marked her exit from the show.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and the fans are excited to watch her in a reality show.

Why did you leave your acting career and choose to be part of a reality show?

I wouldn't ever leave acting. It is my first love and passion. Drama is in my blood and I thought it was the best way to start my career in a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi as it is the only adventure reality show on television.

How does it feel to have left a show like Kundali Bhagya that you made so successful?

To make a successful show, all the directors, producers and writers are involved. Mainly, the creative team is behind making a show successful, especially the story and characters that are introduced. We didn't make the show, the audiences and fans did. Kundali Bhagya has been successful since the beginning. Now, we have passed the responsibility to the new star cast and I wish and hope you'll shower the love to the new cast as well.

What are you excited for to do the stunts or work with Rohit Shetty?

All the reasons are valid for me to do the show. Whenever we talk about it, it's incomplete without Rohit Shetty. The season is jungle based, so I really don't know what is going to happen. So now, going to South Africa, to a new place and trying out something different is going to be exciting.

Who is your biggest competitor?

The contestants who are coming in this season are very good in their own way and are very talented as well. It's going to be tough competition and I am a bit scared. My confidence is low as I don't know how will I win against them and what's going to happen.

