EXCLUSIVE! In all the excitement, I didn't wear knee pads and ended up with bruised knees: Akshay Kharodia OPENS UP about the current fight sequence in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Gautam, Dev, and Rishita discuss the solution to the issue, but Shiva tells everyone that he will go to the place alone and deal with the goons. He promises Suman that he will return before time and will cut his birthday cake. Suman gives him the permission, but Raavi fears a bad omen and states that Shiva shouldn’t go alone.

Shiva and Raavi get into a conversation. He tells Raavi to forget thinking that she is unlucky for the family. Dhara scolds Raavi for thinking in a negative manner. Raavi gets angry with Shiva. Shiva bids adieu to the family and leaves. Dhara feels something bad is going to happen. Shiva sits in a bus to reach the place.

Well, in an exclusive conversation with Akshay Kharodia, we asked him about the current fight sequence, and here's what he had to say.

It was very funny, I had no clue that the scene was coming up. When I reached the sets, the team told me to get ready to get beaten. It was very exciting to do the scene. I was so excited that I didn't wear knee pads. Gombi had worn them. In all that joy, I bruised my knees, and it was so real that I actually got beaten and bruised. Later, when Kinshuk revealed about the knee pads, I told him that he should have told me before.

Well, we couldn't have asked for more realistic scenes. Dev aka Akshay has indeed won our hearts.

