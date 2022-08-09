EXCLUSIVe! Alma Hussein on her bond with Paras Kalnawat: He is a gem of a person and he was the first friend I made on the set of Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa has constantly been in the news for all the reasons.

While the show refuses to leave the first position on the TRP charts, the makers are also making sure that the viewers are constantly hooked to the screen as they introduce interesting storylines.

A few weeks back, the show saw Paras Kalnawat's exit which came as a huge shocker.

And now, one more character has made an exit from the drama series which is Alma Hussein who played the character of Sara.

The current storyline is focusing on various other characters in the show.

The viewers had witnessed that Alma aka Sara's screen space was reduced with time and they dearly wanted to see more of her in the show.

Eventually, everyone came to know that Alma has decided to make an exit from the show.

Alma also revealed exclusively to us that Sara's character might come back in the show.

And now that Alma has wrapped up the shoot, the viewers want to know what she is up to these days.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkalma who about her future plans and much more.

Tell us about your bond with Paras. He is doing Jhalak currently. What would you like to say to him?

It was wonderful to work with him. He is a gem of a person. He was the first friend I made on the set. We are still in touch and keep me updated about his dance rehearsals in Jhalak and all. I would wish him all the best for Jhalak and I hope he wins.

Are you currently taking a break from work or already shooting for some other project?

I have not taken any break from work. I am looking for different things. I am in talks for some projects and let's hope things work out for me.

