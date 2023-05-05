Exclusive! Alpana Buch aka Baa of Anupamaa talks about her special bond with Rupali Ganguly, reveals about the hatred she faces when she is mean to her on the show

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

It’s the number one show on television and that’s because the script of the show is so interesting that it keeps the audience hooked on to it.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

One of the biggest USP of the show is the supporting cast who do a fantastic job to enhance the performances of the rest of the actors.

Alpana Buch, who essays the character of Baa in the serial has a love – hate relationship with the audiences, but her acting chop is always appreciated by the fans and is considered as one of the best actresses of television.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, the actress was asked about the bond she shares with Rupali and what challenges she faces while essaying the character of Baa.

The veteran actress said “It becomes very difficult at times to play the role because I have a great bond with Rupali off –screen. We eat food and go back home together. We speak on a daily basis, even on days we don’t shoot. We always keep in touch and that’s the kind of bonding we share. Later, when we shoot and I have to be mean to Anupama, it gets difficult for me. But, Rupali is very good actress and hence, she makes things easy”.

She further reveals about the backlash she receives from the audience for being mean to Anupama, says “Whenever I have been mean to Rupali on the show, audience have trolled or abused me. The audience connect with Anupama and hence, they believe I am her real mother –in – law. When I'm good to her, I receive lots of love and good comments online”.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali and Alpana share a great bond off - screen and fans love to watch them together on screen as well.

