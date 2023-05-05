Exclusive! Alpana Buch aka Baa of Anupamaa talks about her special bond with Rupali Ganguly, reveals about the hatred she faces when she is mean to her on the show

Alpana and Rupali share a very special bond off screen and one can witness the same in the BTS videos that they share. In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, the actress was asked about the bond she shares with Rupali and the challenges she faces while essaying the character of Baa.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 08:00
Alpana Buch

MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

It’s the number one show on television and that’s because the script of the show is so interesting that it keeps the audience hooked on to it.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

One of the biggest USP of the show is the supporting cast who do a fantastic job to enhance the performances of the rest of the actors.

Alpana Buch, who essays the character of Baa in the serial has a love – hate relationship with the audiences, but her acting chop is always appreciated by the fans and is considered as one of the best actresses of television.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, the actress was asked about the bond she shares with Rupali and what challenges she faces while essaying the character of Baa.

( ALSO READ : Must Read! Did you know that Anupama's Baa aka Alpana Buch is married to this Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Actor? Read About their real life love story here!

The veteran actress said “It becomes very difficult at times to play the role because I have a great bond with Rupali off –screen. We eat food and go back home together. We speak on a daily basis, even on days we don’t shoot. We always keep in touch and that’s the kind of bonding we share. Later, when we shoot and I have to be mean to Anupama, it gets difficult for me. But, Rupali is very good actress and hence, she makes things easy”. 

She further reveals about the backlash she receives from the audience for being mean to Anupama, says “Whenever I have been mean to Rupali on the show, audience have trolled or abused me. The audience connect  with Anupama and hence, they believe I am her real mother –in – law. When I'm good to her, I receive lots of love and good comments online”. 

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali and Alpana share a great bond off - screen and fans love to watch them together on screen as well. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch talks about her character on the show Anupamaa, says “Leela represents a certain age group which has the same mindset as hers''

 

 

 

 
 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar Aashish K.N Mehrotra Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar Alpana Buch
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Satya’s truth to bring a huge change in Virat and Sai's life
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Wah! Kairav will be extremely protective toward Muskaan and not let her marry the wrong person
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara scared of Ruhi’s anger; recalls Aarohi's childhood trauma
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Vinayak decides to stay with Sai as he cannot stand Virat any longer
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Kanta will test Anuj’s love for Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Maya to bring a huge storm in Anuj and Anupama’s life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Must Read! Aamir Khan’s Ghajini 2, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and more; sequels to be the saving grace for these actors?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad Chopda
Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin says THIS about Harshad Arora and their offscreen bonding! Read for more!
Niti Taylor
OMG! Niti Taylor confirms that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is going OFF-AIR! Details Inside!
Pravisht Mishra
Exclusive! Pravisht Mishra of Banni Chow Home Delivery has THIS to say about his social media absence and his upcoming projects! Read for more!
Pratham Kunwar
OMG! Pratham Kunwar to exit Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
Pushpa Impossible
Twists and Turns in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible: Chirag and Prathana's disappearance leads to the questioning of Pushpa