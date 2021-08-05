EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch: Fans were missing me and Bapuji in some scenes when Muskan Bamne aka Paakhi was misbehaving with Anupamaa, some asked me to slap her and teach her a lesson

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been always high on drama.

The show is constantly witnessing interesting twists in the story leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

Anupamaa is currently witnessing a crucial track where Paakhi's arrogance and harsh behaviour towards her mother are reaching new heights.

Paakhi is hating Anupamaa to the core and Kavya is taking full advantage of it.

While Anupamaa still holds a soft corner for her daughter, Paakhi has no mercy on her mother.

The past few episodes have seen some unimaginable sequences of how Paakhi insulted her mother several times. Poor Anupamaa couldn't help but shed tears as she was extremely hurt by her daughter's behaviour.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa couldn't see this as Paakhi's behaviour is completely unacceptable and this is never entertained in any household.

Amid all the drama going on, Leela has been ahead of all to stand with Anupamaa and make sure Paakhi doesn't insult her any more.

Leela stood like a rock for Anupamaa and so did bapuji who couldn't see Anupamaa getting insulted like this.

Fans have lauded Leela for speaking up against Paakhi for her behaviour.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alpana Buch ho plays the role of Leela on the show.

We asked Alpana about what she would like to say regarding this track and how Leela took a stand for Anupamaa.

Alpana said, ''Paakhi is extremely young and this is an age where a child can easily get influenced. She is getting brainwashed by Kavya but whatever she is doing is not her planning. Kavya has influenced her and she is making Paakhi execute it.''

She further added, ''Our generation is not able to accept such a behaviour. I got so many messages from the fans when I was missing out on the scenes of some episodes. Fans told me that I should have slapped Paakhi and taught her a lesson. The old-aged fans were messaging me. Fans loved how I gave a befitting response to Paakhi.''

Well, there's a lot more drama awaited as Paakhi's arrogance will come down crushing once she understands Anupamaa's worth and Kavya's evilness.

