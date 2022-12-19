EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up about her life experiences; says, “I still struggle sometimes when giving auditions for films and web series”

MUMBAI : Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now. She has been part of shows like Saraswatichandra, Baal Veer, Papad Pol. Apart from this, she has also worked in the Gujarati film industry.

Recently, she has once again gained immense popularity with her role as Leela Shah aka Baa on the top show Anupamaa. The audience has loved her work as Leela.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about the actress’ life.

Do you remember your first-ever audition?

“It was a complete disaster because honestly, I didn’t even know how an audition should be and how it all works. It was very loud and bad. I still struggle sometimes when giving auditions for films and web series. Every project has a way of auditions but it is a learning process.”

Do you remember the first moment when you felt you were famous?

“I think it was mostly after the show Saraswatichandra. But I had not accepted myself as a full fledged actress.”

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Pakhi touches Adhik’s feet, wants to give her marriage another chance

Do you remember your first pay cheque?

“Yes, absolutely. But the job was not that of this field of media. I was pursuing my diploma in financial management and I was doing an internship at that time. I got a cheque at that time and it was for 3000 Rs. It was 30 years back and now the value for that amount must be really high.”

Do you remember the first fan moment?

“There was a friend of my husband’s. His daughter wished to call and talk to me. At that time, some issues were going on between me and Pakhi on the show where I had scolded her for something. So when that little girl saw on the video call, she started to cry because she got scared feeling i will scold her too. I felt really good seeing how people get attached to the characters.”

Do you remember your first friend in the industry?

“Chhaya Vora is one person who I became friends with a long time back. She is also a part of this industry. We have been a part of the industry together and maintained our bond.”

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Pakhi touches Adhik’s feet, wants to give her marriage another chance

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.