EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on the 'Batwara' track in Anupamaa, shares about her experience doing scenes with the new bahu, reveals whom she loves to taunt more in the show, Anupama, Dimpy or Kinjal and much more

MUMBAI: Alpana Buch has become a household name for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress is seen playing Anupamaa's ex-mother-in-law and Vanraj's mother in the show.

Just like Rupali Ganguly, Alpana's character is extremely pivotal in the show.

We all know that Alpana's character has a lot of shades which proves that Leela's character is extremely layered.

The viewers have recently seen how Leela is constantly at loggerheads with the new bahu in the house Dimpy whom she refers to as Dimpy Dragon.

The track also focuses on many other issues that are ongoing in the Shah as well as the Kapadia family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alpana who spoke about her role, her take on Dimpy-Samar's track and much more.

When asked about the ongoing fight between the Shah family and Samar-Dimpy, Alpana said, ''It is very heartbreaking to see how Dimpy has managed to do the separation of Samar and his family.''

Further revealing her experience of performing scenes with Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, she said, ''It is amazing to perform scenes with her. She is a very fun loving and dedicated actor. Our scenes come out really well.''

Well, Leela is known for taunting and indulging in fights with all her bahus.

When asked whom she enjoys taunting the most, Anupama, Kinjal or Dimpy to which she quickly replied, ''It has to be Anupama any day. (Laughs)''

The show has witnessed a track where 'Batwara' happened after a huge showdown between Samar-Dimpy and the Shah family.

Shedding light on the same as it is a reality of the society, Alpana said, ''The track which is currently shown is not something which the makers have written out of any imagination. It is very realistic and it has happened in various families which is why people are able to connect to it.''

When asked Alpana if she finds Dimpy wrong all the times or it's just her way of saying things which needs to improve to which she said, ''Dimpy is not wrong at times but the way she talks and behaves with elders is not right and she needs to improve that.''

Alpana also thanked the viewers for pouring so much love and support to the show till now and she expects them to keep patience and watch the show regularly.

The actress also revealed that sometimes the viewers might not like certain performances or some tracks in the show but they need to keep calm as the show will pick up the pace anytime and entertain the viewers.

Well said, Alpana!

