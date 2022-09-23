EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on viewers' reaction to Leela's take on Toshu's infidelity, reveals she doesn't want to see Leela changing, says, "If Leela changes, Anupamaa will also have to change"

MUMBAI : Alpana Buch has become a household name for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress is seen playing Anupamaa's ex-mother-in-law and Vanraj's mother in the show.

Just like Rupali Ganguly, Alpana's character is extremely pivotal in the show.

We all know that Alpana's character has a lot of shades which proves that Leela's character is extremely layered.

With the recent track focusing on Toshu's infidelity, the viewers have once again got to see a different side of Leela which not many have liked.

Shedding some light on the same, Alpana Buch had some interesting insights to share about her character in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

Leela is angry with Toshu but she wants Kinjal to forgive him. She is also blaming Anupamaa for ruining Toshu's marriage. What kind of response are you getting from fans on social media for this?

I haven't got any harsh reactions as Leela's character is such that she flips several times. She speaks well for Anupamaa, but sometimes she doesn't. Leela has a typical mom's mentality which a lot of women have in our society. Leela has always wanted the family to remain intact no matter what.

I don't really read comments on social media. It is just the character I am playing. There is nothing personal about it. I am just living the character. I don't really react to negative responses.

How challenging was it to portray the scene where Toshu was exposed in front of everyone by Anupamaa?

No, not really! We have heard about such a situation many times. It's very bad. We all were feeling that how can someone cheat on his wife. But I just performed the scene as Leela and thought about nothing else. I did not think about how Leela will react.

What changes would you like to see in Leela's character in future?

I would not want to see any change in Leela's character. If she changes, Anupamaa will also have to change. This is the only fighting factor for Anupamaa. I want Leela to remain the same and keep entertaining the people.

