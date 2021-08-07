EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch reveals if co-star Muskan Bamne is similar to that of her on-screen character Paakhi: She is not at all like that, in fact, her grandparents have brought her up really well

MUMBAI: The current track of Anupamaa is witnessing a high voltage drama.

Paakhi's rising anger with Anupamaa after Kavya's brainwash has gone to another level.

However, soon, it seems that Paakhi will get a reality check that Kavya was simply using her as a tool against Anupamaa.

But before that happens, Paakhi is still mad at Anupamaa and keeps insulting her for various reasons.

In fact, the whole Shah family stood up against Paakhi but even that didn't affect her and made her realise her mistake.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Shocking Twist! Kavya backs out from performing on Pakhi's annual day

Paakhi's ill-mannered behaviour towards Anupamaa has become a major topic of discussion among the viewers.

While it is tough to portray such a role and perform such scenes, Muskan is slaying it really well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alpana Buch who plays the role of Leela on the show.

When asked Alpana how Muskan is in real life and if any of her traits match her character Paakhi.

Talking about this, Alpana said, ''She is completely opposite of Paakhi in real life. She is a very nice girl. We all have learned a lot from her. Muskan's grandparents have brought her up really well.''

Alpana and Muskan share a beautiful bond off-screen as well and we have seen them gelling along on the sets.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Shocking Twist! Kinjal learns about Paritosh's extramarital affair