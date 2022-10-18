EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch talks about her character leela on the show Anupamaa and the show airing all week; says, “I am not getting my personal time at all. We just go home to sleep and bathe”

MUMBAI: Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now. She has been part of shows like Saraswatichandra, Baal Veer, Papad Pol. Apart from this, she has also worked in the Gujarati film industry.

Recently, she has gained immense popularity with her role as Leela Shah aka Baa on the top show Anupamaa. The audience has loved her work as Leela.

The most recent track of the show was about Toshu cheating on Kinjal while she was pregnant. He does not realise his mistake at first but then begs for another chance. While everyone was furious, Leela did not want the family to break apart so she requested Kinjal to give him another chance.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about how she feels about the track and her character.

How similar or different is Leela from you as Alpana?

“There aren’t any similarities; I also believe that this is not how things are supposed to be. But in the end, love matters. The relationship can survive if there is love. How many times would one want to start from zero. If there is love, the relationship is worth fighting for. For example, Toshu is not like this. He committed a mistake and has the realisation. So everyone deserves a chance, it all comes down to that. Even God gives a second chance, why can’t we.”

Like you said that love matters the most. So in order to keep the family enact, will you as Leela go till any extent and overlook everyone’s mistakes?

“No, not at all. It depends on the number of times the person has committed the mistake and the degree of it. If the person is consistently repeating their mistakes, then you can go ahead and break off the relationship. But every family faces problems, one needs to see the scope in the relationship and to what extent the mistake can be rectified. It is a personal matter and every time something goes wrong, divorce cannot be their first resort.”

The show is now on AIR 7 days a week. How do you feel about it and how is it affecting your personally?

“It is affecting us a lot. I am not getting my personal time at all. We are just working and not managing a work life balance at all. I wish the makers and writers understand that there are multiple characters and various track ideas, so if we keep shifting to from one to another, all of us will get a chance to move ahead with their character’s story and an opportunity to relax as well. Something needs to be done. We just go home to sleep and bathe. We even eat on set.”

