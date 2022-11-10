EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch talks about her character leela on the show Anupamaa; says, “Leela is selfish but she flips according to where she can benefit from”

MUMBAI: Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now. She has been part of shows like Saraswatichandra, Baal Veer, Papad Pol. Apart from this, she has also worked in the Gujarati film industry.

Recently, she has gained immense popularity with her role as Leela Shah aka Baa on the top show Anupamma. The audience has loved her work as Leela.

The most recent track of the show was about Toshu cheating on Kinjal while she was pregnant. He does not realise his mistake at first but then begs for another chance. While everyone was furious, Leela did not want the family to break apart so she requested Kinjal to give him another chance.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about how she feels about the track and her character.

How are you liking the current track of the show?

“As far as Leela is concerned, I am not happy with the whole thing. I as Leela feel that all these people who carry the flag of women empowerment, be it for their self respect, but the consequence of that is the family breaking apart. If every house has a woman like that then there won’t be families left. It will be like the ancient times when there were adivasis and weren’t families. Leela only has one aim that the family which she has put in all efforts for should stay intact. She agrees that Toshu committed a mistake but then she feels that he is also trying to rectify his mistake which is going unnoticed. Divorce can’t be the solution for any and every problem.”

The show focuses on women empowerment. The audience feels that Leela’s way of thinking and decisions feel patriarchal. What do you have to say about that?

“See, if there are problems between a couple, every time if they decide to end their relationship, the cycle will stop. Yes, you do have to see the degree of mistake and if the person has realized. In this case, Toshu has realized his mistake and is therefore asking for another chance. So, you just need to give them a chance and nothing else.”

Your character, Leela blames Anupama for everything that goes wrong. But as soon as you need something, you call Anupama. Do you think Leela is a little selfish and do you agree with her ways?

“Yes absolutely she is selfish. Although, more than being selfish, she flips. She knows where she can benefit from. But she is not thinking about her own benefit, she is looking out for the Shah family and their happiness.”

“No I don’t agree with her. Nobody reacts like this in an actual situation. You can’t keep blaming people every day the way she does.”

The track is intensifying with drama as Pakhi and Adhik are caught coming out of a hotel room together. The audience can’t wait to see what happens next.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.