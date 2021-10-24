EXCLUSIVE! Always glad performing comedy; it's not only the script, I try reading in between the lines: Bhushan Shukla

MUMBAI: Bhushan Shukla belongs to Delhi and some of his best work includes Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Hum Paanch Phir Se, in films like Haider, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Sultan, Poster Boys, Lucknow Central etc and web series like Ye Meri Family, The Insiders, AK-47, Breathe, Taj and many Ads with some of the best brands.

PP Singh is an ex-gangster turned politician who also happens to a be pehelwan. There are tales galore of PP Singh winning bouts against wrestlers considered as stalwarts. His greed for power and money has got him into crime and politics and, here too, he has carved a niche for himself in the world of crime.

He knows to get the work done by hook or crook. In his greed for power, he jumps into politics and has a strong-hold in the local elections. But beyond his outwardly appearance as a dabang goonda-turned neta lives a doting father whose daughter, Tia, is the apple of his eye. Since his wife passed away after giving birth to Tia, he has raised her in his own dabang way. PP Singh may be a terror to the people of Patna but Tia is someone who can terrorize him.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up about his experience shooting for the show…

Take a look:

What made you say yes for this show?

The producers, the director and the team of artistes (have worked with them previously as well

How did you prepare for the role?

It’s not only the lines written in the script; I try to read between the lines. The emotions, the situation and my inter-personal relations with other characters. When all fall in place the action begins.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

As of now. Nothing

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

'Happy’. When its comedy I am always on. That's what I love performing in it.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

Discussions always works. Whenever I have any doubt or suggestion about the scene or dialogues, I always discuss it with the director and the creative team.