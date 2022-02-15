Exclusive! Aman Gandhi aka Ayushmann of Bhagya Laxmi talks about working with Balaji Telefilms, reveals a similarity between Aman and Ayush, says he would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor.

MUMBAI: Aman Gandhi is known for his performance in serials like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Naagin, Daayan, etc.

Currently, he is seen on the show “Bhagya Laxmi” where he is essaying the character of Ayushmann. The audience loves his character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his experience of working with Balaji Telefilms, share a similarity between Aman and Ayush, and reveals with the actor he would want to work with.

How has your experience been in working with Balaji Telefilms?

Whenever I work with Balaji, I feel have come home as this is my fifth show with them. The first time I worked with them was in Naagin 3 but then I didn’t have much role in it. Then in Kundali Bhagya, I did a cameo role. Daayan and Prem Bhandan were telecast on channels like Dangal and &TV, which have a very small audience. Finally, I have bagged a show on Zee, which has a huge audience not only in India but also abroad, and finally, I have a good role to play in Bhagya Laxmi and it feels amazing and it is always a good experience to work with Balaji.

A similarity you share with your on-screen character?

Ayush and Aman are very emotional people and yet funny. There are many similarities between both of us and thus it becomes very easy to play the character. Ayush also loves his family a lot and can do anything for them. In short, I am playing myself only on screen.

A character you would want to play on screen and an actor you would want to work with in future?

I would love to essay the character of Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar as it is a dream role for any actor. He shows so many emotions, and obviously the one actor I would love to work with would be Ranbir Kapoor am a huge fan of his acting.

Whom are you close to on the sets of the show and what do you’ll do offsets?

We hang a lot of off-sets too, I spend a lot of time with Rohit and Aishwarya. I am close to them, and whenever we have free time we speak only about our show and discuss the scenes and dialogues. One of the reasons the show is so successful is that we all love the show a lot and keep talking about it only and no wonder the performance also comes out well. The audience has connected to it and loves our performances.

