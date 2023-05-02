Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!

Aman Gandhi is known for playing the role of Aayush on Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi. Recently, he made a grand entry on the show Parineetii with the role of Vishal.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 19:00
MUMBAI:Aman Gandhi is the new kid on the block, who is getting all the well-deserved attention for his roles like Ayush on Bhagya Lakshmi which is loved by the fans, and now as Vishal on Parineetii.

Known for his roles and performances in shows like 'D4-Get Up and Dance' followed by 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi', and 'Naagin 3'. 'D4-Get Up and Dance' was the turning point in his career, and there was no looking back for him after that.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, becoming a part of Parineetii, and more. When asked about what twists and turns can we expect from his character Vishal in the show Parineeti, he said, “ See, the story that I have been told, Vishal will bring a major twist in the show, like a very major twist by the time the story ends with Vishal, you know because I will be going back to Bhagyalakshmi. Bhagyalakshmi would be there, I would still continue that’s according the story I have been told. But you never know with TV, the story keeps on changing, as the story progresses. So, really can’t say that this is going to happen for sure! But if the show goes according to the story that I have been told then Vishal is here for some major things. So, I am pretty excited”!

Well, viewers  really love Aman’s performance on the show and often shower a lot of love on him!

aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineetii parineet Neeti Rajeev Vishal Solanki Amangandhi Colors Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchnati Aishwarya Khare Mansi Bhanushali Munira Kudrati Shalu Ayush RishMi Shayush ZeeTV Balaji TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 19:00

