EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari on handling rejections in his professional life: I have auditioned every single day for the past 5 years and given almost 1100 auditions

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to impress viewers on the small screens since the beginning.

It stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles, who create magic on-screen with their amazing chemistry.

The stellar star cast of the show consists of actors like Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Reena Aggarwal, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh Sarma, Anjum Faikh, Alefia Kapadia, and Aman Maheshwari among others.

Aman is seen portraying the role of Neeraj Bajwa in the show.

His character in the show tries his best to create problems for Priya.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aman, who revealed some interesting things related to his personal and professional life.

If not an actor, what would you be?

If not an actor, I would be in the beauty industry because I am already a professional makeup artist and a hairstylist. But acting is my first love so I would love to pursue it. Eventually, I would have my beauty business.

How important is it for you to be active on social media given the fact that it is quite important for an actor to make his/her presence feel?

I am quite regular with my social media updates on what I am doing, what is going to happen, what I like, and where I went. So, I think it's quite important because social media is such a good platform to make your mark in the industry. I think I have to work more on that, make more reels, and make my social media account more informative.

Rejections are a part and parcel of life. As an actor, have you faced rejections, and how did you deal with them at that time versus now?

Well, I think after 5 years of me consistently giving auditions, I have cracked this daily soap audition, which matters to me quite a lot. I have a habit of writing diary entries. I always used to write how many auditions I have given. It must be more than 1100 auditions by now in the last 5 years. Every day, I have given auditions at so many production houses. It has been quite a rollercoaster for me.

