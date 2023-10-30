EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up on his role in Dangal TV's Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, shares about his experience with the cast and much more

MUMBAI :Popular TV actor Aman Maheshwari recently entered Dangal TV's show Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani.

The actor's entry has only spiced up the drama.

The ardent viewers of the popular drama series are in love with Aman's character and how the storyline has progressed.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aman who spoke about his character and much more.

Spilling beans on his character, Aman said, ''It is a combination of both negative and positive. It's quite interesting that this guy is a local don who hails from UP. He is named as Ajju bhaiya. The makers had already shown that I am getting married to Gopala who is my love interest from my childhood.''

Talking about choosing this role, he said, ''The show is doing quite well on Dangal TV and is one of the top-rated shows. The role is also quite exciting and there is so much to play. He is an obsessive lover, he is a don and has that kind of image in the society, so I loved the nature of the character. It was quite a different role.''

Talking about his experience working with the show's star cast, Aman said, ''People are very welcoming on the set. It also depends on how you approach people. I have been a very cool and chilled out person to work with. The cast is very cooperative. I have done shows with Ishita so, I think the chemistry is coming out really well.''

Aman was previously seen in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa where he portrayed the role of Nakul who was a classical dancer.

