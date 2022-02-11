EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari on receiving hate comments on social media for playing a negative role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I do get a lot of comments, the viewers are taking my character very seriously

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is successfully running on small screens ever since its beginning.

The show stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struck the right chord with viewers and everyone is loving it.

The daily soap also stars a talented bunch of actors who have already proved their mettle with stellar performances in their previous projects.

Each and every actor that has been roped in for the show is doing total justice to their roles.

Well, the current track of the show is witnessing some interesting drama.

The makers are gearing up for Valentine's Day celebration along with Akki and Shivina's reception which will be hosted in a lavish way in the Kapoor house.

A lot of interesting twists and turns await the viewers in the upcoming episode.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Aman Maheshwari who plays the role of Neeraj Bajwa in the series.

Aman got candid about his character in the show, viewers' response, and much more.

Do you want Neeraj's character to turn positive in the future track?

I have no idea if Neeraj will turn positive in the show in the future track. I feel the makers should either make me eviler. I don't want to leave my evilness. I wish to see Neeraj as a very manipulative guy. But he is a guy who will be nice to people for his own benefits but never have good intentions towards anyone.

How many hate comments do you get for playing a negative character of Neeraj on social media?

A few days back, I went to a restaurant, I was wearing a mask even then people recognized me. They are asking me, "You are Neeraj, right? When will you spare Ram Kapoor?", "Why don't you leave Priya alone?" The viewers are taking my character very seriously. People write so many bad things and also make memes. I am very happy with my character as I got such a meaty role. Playing a positive character has its own challenges but when one plays a negative character, that is one thing that requires acting a lot.

Does playing a negative character affect you personally?

Not at all. I laugh it out. One thing I have got to know from people's point of view via social media and fan mails is that I am quite different from my on-screen character Neeraj. And that's the acting that reflects. I am a very chilled-out guy and extremely sorted. The moment the director says action, I completely get into Neeraj's character. People make fun of expressions also but they love it all.

