EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari on the change in his character in BALH 2: Neeraj will not change at all, in fact, he will get even more cruel

Aman Maheshwari opens up on the leap in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares what the viewers can expect from his character and much more.
MUMBAI: Aman Maheshwari is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is playing the role of Neeraj in the drama series. Aman is seen in an out and out negative avatar and the viewers are in love with his performance. 

Aman's character has seen a lot of evolvement with time. 

Also, the viewers can't expect some great changes in Aman's character as it is set to witness a 5 year leap.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aman who spoke about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more. 

What can the viewers expect from Neeraj's character after the leap in the show? Will he change?

I feel Neeraj will not change at all. He will get even more cruel. There are few more twists which are coming with the character. I am already prepared for the new phase in my character in the show. I am going to portray the role of someone who is not me in real life. Neeraj is very unpredictable. But it is quite predictable that he won't do anything good for others, especially for the family. 

Fans are predicting that Neeraj will join hands with Nandini to bring more troubles in Priya's life?

I would love to do that. However, I am not aware how things might go in the storyline. But he would definitely join hands with Vedika as she will be back soon. Vedika was away from Ram but she will also be back. I think Vedika and Neeraj are going to take the show to a different twist altogether. Nandini has always been negative but her true colours are now seen.

You are also doing another shoo Parshuram. How are you juggling between both the shows?

Parshuram was to be shot for about two months. My track was not there in Bade achhe Lagte Hain 2 for a long time. So, I took up another show. Now I am back then everything was managed properly. I had my dates for Parshuram and took up the project.  

Latest Video