EXCLUSIVE! Amapreet reminds Simran of her PAINFUL and DREADFUL PAST in Colors' Udaariyaan

Bhoomi tells everyone that Tejo is completely alright. Tejo sees Fateh practising with students for a function and recalls beautiful moments she shared with Fateh during the past festivals. She confessed her love for Fateh and says that she doesn’t want to dissolve this marriage with him.

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Fateh comes to the Sandhu House to meet Tejo. He is furious to know that Jasmine is back at the Sandhu house and yells at her. Jasmine tells Fateh that Tejo herself got her back home and if he tells her the truth now, she might slip into trauma again. The next day, Simran goes to the college and overhears a conversation between the staff members talking about Tejo being crazy and why is she back. Bhoomi tells everyone that Tejo is completely alright. Tejo sees Fateh practising with students for a function and recalls beautiful moments she shared with Fateh during the past festivals. She confessed her love for Fateh and says that she doesn’t want to dissolve this marriage with him.

Simran gets blank calls and a gift comes for Candy, at first they think Buzzo must have taken but that isn't the case, This is surely someone from the past who has returned to Simran's life. What will happen when this chapter from the past will affect Buzzo and her marriage? What will happen to Candy now?

In the upcoming episode, Amanpreet has returned to get Candy back and a major trauma shall unfold in front of Simran as she will get reminded of her torturous past where she faced domestic violence because of him. Will the Virks save Simran from Amanpreet's torture again?

