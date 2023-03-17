Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay exits Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho!

MUMBAI : Amar Upadhyay is a popular TV actor, whose career spans over a decade.

He has been a part of shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo', 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai', 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', Molkki, and currently he is part of the show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as an actor and producer.

The popular show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ is doing really well. And stars Priyanka Dhavale, Harsh Naggar, and Amar in lead roles.

As we gave you the breaking update that Amar Upadhyay has been confirmed to play the lead role in Kundali Bhagya post the leap opposite Shraddha Arya.

And we have another major update, as per sources, Amar Upadhyay will exit the show Kyunki Tum Hi Ho.

Well, it is not confirmed how he will manage that, because he himself is the producer of the show.

Amar is a very popular name in the TV world, with notable performances in OTT and movies as well, his last movie was the Kartik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhualaiya 2, and on OTT with Pankaj Tripathi's movie Kaagaz.

Amar has not yet given any statements on the same. The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

