Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay exits Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho!

The popular show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ is doing really well. And stars Priyanka Dhavale, Harsh Naggar, and Amar in lead roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 13:30
Amar Upadhyay exits Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho

MUMBAI : Amar Upadhyay is a popular TV actor, whose career spans over a decade.

He has been a part of shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo', 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai', 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', Molkki, and currently he is part of the show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as an actor and producer.

The popular show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ is doing really well. And stars Priyanka Dhavale, Harsh Naggar, and Amar in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Breaking! Amar Upadhyay is confirmed to play the lead opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya post-leap!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As we gave you the breaking update that Amar Upadhyay has been confirmed to play the lead role in Kundali Bhagya post the leap opposite Shraddha Arya.

And we have another major update, as per sources, Amar Upadhyay will exit the show Kyunki Tum Hi Ho.

Well, it is not confirmed how he will manage that, because he himself is the producer of the show.

Amar is a very popular name in the TV world, with notable performances in OTT and movies as well, his last movie was the Kartik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhualaiya 2, and on OTT with Pankaj Tripathi's movie Kaagaz.

Amar has not yet given any statements on the same. The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

What do you think of Amar's decision to exit Kyunki Tum Hi Ho? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: "Amar Upadhyay is very dedicated as a producer and as an actor" says Actor Saptrishi Ghosh

Amar Upadhyay Harsh Naggar Priyanka Dhavale Saptrishi Ghosh Kyunki Tum Hi Ho Shemaaroo Umang Kundali Bhagya Balaji Zee TV Shraddha Arya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Oh No! Anupamaa: Anuj shattered on Choti Anu’s departure; leaves Kapadia Mansion
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Ananya Panday gets trolled after a picture of her smoking goes viral
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday got married yesterday. From the past few days, her pre-wedding festivities...
MasterChef Season 7 : OMG! Netizens lash out at judges for being biased towards Gurkirat and Aruna, say, "Why to save Gurkirtat and Aruna all the time; better contestants deserve to go to the finale"
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India. Audience loves watching the show as various...
Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay exits Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunki Tum Hi Ho!
MUMBAI : Amar Upadhyay is a popular TV actor, whose career spans over a decade.He has been a part of shows like 'Kyunki...
Hot! Possessed love actress Unika Ray is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Unika Ray has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Shocking! Ananya Panday gets trolled after a picture of her smoking goes viral

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kundali Bhagya
Breaking! Amar Upadhyay is confirmed to play the lead opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya post-leap!
Bhagya Lakshmi
Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Devika aka Bebika Dhurve jets off to Dubai for shoot as she bags an internation project
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings: Indian Idol and Kumkum Bhagya see a drop in TRPS, Teri Meri Doriyaann, TMKOC, and The Kapil Sharma Show sees a jump; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, a
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, and more respond on social media!
Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya to take twenty-year leap; Sana Sayyad to play a pivotal role on the show!
Disha Jain roped in for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya
Exclusive! Disha Jain roped in for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya