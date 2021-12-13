EXCLUSIVE! Amber Bedi to RE-ENTER Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is working wonders on the small screens.

The show has had a great fan following ever since the beginning.

Wagle Ki Duniya stars Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles.

The popular show also has actors like Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Chinmayee Salvi, Anju Jhadav, Deepak Pareek, Mansi Joshi, Amit Soni among others.

The light-hearted comedy-drama series has managed to garner rave reviews from the fans for its interesting storyline.

We all know how the makers introduce some new characters as per the ongoing track.

And now, the show is gearing up for the re-entry of one of the actresses.

Ambar Bedi who was earlier a part of the show had made an exit.

However, now, the actress is all set to re-enter the show once again.

Nothing much has been revealed about how the further story will take place with Ambar's re-entry.

