EXCLUSIVE! Ami Trivedi has an INTERESTING connection with Rajan Shahi's shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora to play Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

Well, Ami Trivedi who was last seen in Tedi Medi Family makes a comeback on TV after 5 years with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she will be playing the role of Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu)'s mother in the show. Even before Yeh Rishta, Ami was considered for Anupamaa. There was a strong contention between Ami and Rupali to play the lead.

A source close to the show exclusively revealed that Rajan Shahi was impressed with Ami's mock shoot for Anupamaa and had mentioned to her that whenever he had a character that would suit her personality, he would surely send an offer to her. So when Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had their casting for new characters post the leap, Ami was offered the character of Harshad's mother and there was no audition taken for the role.

The source further revealed that Ami and Harshad will have an interesting relationship in the show that will be a massive surprise for the viewers. Well, we are quite eager to see how the story shall unfold after the leap.

