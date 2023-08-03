EXCLUSIVE! Ami Trivedi talks about her life experiences; says, “When I was 18 years old and pursuing theatre, a guy came up to me and said he wished to marry me”

Ami Trivedi is currently portraying Manjari Birla, Abhimanyu’s mother, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is loved for her character and performance. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know exciting insights about her life.
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. It has gained immense love and the audience loves the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Ami Trivedi is currently portraying Manjari Birla, Abhimanyu’s mother, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is loved for her character and performance.

Ami started acting at a very young age. She pursued Gujarati theatre for a few years. She got her first break for a small role in a daily soap Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa which aired on Zee TV.

She went on to do the popular lead role of Kittu in Kituu Sab Janti Hai. She also played "Kokila" in the popular comedy sitcom Papad Pol. She was also a part of Sony SAb’s Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know exciting insights about the actress’ life.

Do you remember your first-ever audition?

“I don’t remember my first ever audition but I remember the audition I gave for the show Kittu because, for the rest of the projects, I didn’t audition. I was cast because I was a part of Gujarati theatre and Gujarati people were casting. But Kittu was the first role that I bagged through an audition. It was really bad. I did not have any makeup on as I did not expect to be there in the first place. I did not even give a good audition and I don’t know how I got selected but it all turned out great.”

Do you remember the first moment when you felt you were famous?

“I think that also has to be after Kittu. At that time, there was a lot of hoarding publicity and there were a lot of them for Kittu. Once I saw a train with Kittu’s posters all over and they had my face on it. I didn’t feel famous but I felt really good.”

Do you remember your first pay cheque?

“Yes of course! My first pay cheque was when I did a play and we used to get cover for it. I got 650 Rs for that.”

Do you remember the first fan moment?

“When I was doing theatre, I must have been 18 or 19 years old and only 3 plays old.  There was this guy who had watched all my plays and after the play, he used to come to me, give me a red flower, and go.  After the 3rd time, he confessed his love for me and he even said he wishes to marry me.”

Do you remember your first friend in the industry?

“I have a lot of friends. I am friends with the female cast of the show Sajan Re Jhooth Matt Bolo, in this show too I have made friends. I am a shy person but I have few close friends in the industry.”

Wed, 03/08/2023 - 07:30

