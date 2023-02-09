EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl describes working with Rajan Shahi and his production house as ''OUTSTANDING', reveals how he revived his beautiful memories as he reunites with former co-stars and on working with newbies

Amit Behl portrays the role of Kuldeep Malhotra in Star Plus' recently released show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actor opens up on his work experience with DKP, Rajan Shahi and the star cast.
Amit Behl

MUMBAI: Amit Behl who is a renowned actor of the television industry is currently seen playing the role of Kuldeep Malhotra in Star Plus' popular drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

The actor is seen playing the role of Mohit Malik's father in the popular drama series which was recently launched. 

Amit is being appreciated for his amazing performance within just a few episodes being on air. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor who spoke about reuniting with former co-stars and friends, working with the new star cast and DKP.

ALSO READ: Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga

Talking about his experience of working with DKP and Rajan Shahi, he said, ''The experience so far has been outstanding. I think me and Yatin Karyekar are the most experienced actors on the set and both of us will say the same thing. The kind of warmth and professionalism they have shown is amazing. Because of the way they treat us including Rajan ji, his mom and the entire production team, I feel like giving my 250 %. It's a happy family. I don't feel I am going on the set, as everyone is like family. Rajan ji always considers me as a part of the DKP family because I did a cameo in Tere Sheher Mein. This is like a homecoming to me.''

Talking about his experience working with the newbies on the set and also some experienced actors, he said, ''I have worked with Yatin, Aishwarya and Romit Raj earlier. I knew Mohit Malik because we played together. I did a play with Sheeba. We all met on the set for reading then did Puja on the set and visited all the holy places together. So, we bonded quite well during those times. The vibe on the set is very nice. It's interesting because I started my career in Shanti where Yatin was also there. We worked together for 3 and a half years. Then we worked together for a few shows but that was long ago.''

He added, ''What everyone in Maharashtra finds funny is that Yatin played Aurangzeb in Raja Shiv Chatrapati. And I played Aurangzeb in Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. What's funny is we are pitted against each other here as well. So, everyone says one Aurangzeb VS the other Aurangzeb.''

Recalling some memories as he did some scenes with his former co-star Yatin, he said, ''I went down memory lane when I did some scenes with him because all of them are very fantastic actors. Mohit is very dedicated and Sayli is a delight to watch. She is a surprise package. I am learning a lot from the new folks on how they are tackling a role. So, it's fun.''

Well said, Amit!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

