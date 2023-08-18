EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl on preparing for his role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I decided to play this character by the day because if I do a lot of homework and come on the set, the performance doesn't look authentic

MUMBAI:Amit Behl is one such actor of the entertainment world who doesn't need any introduction.

The talented actor has been a part of several hit movies and TV shows.

Amit is known for his versatility in every role he has played so far.

He has appeared in hit TV shows like Shaanti, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Kkusum, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Savitri, Ek Hasina Thi, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and many more. Amit's last show was Bindiya Sarkar.

The actor has been a part of movies like The Kashmir Files, Bhootnath, Lakhsya, Prince, Hawa and his latest film is 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

And now, the talented actor is back on small screens with Rajan Shahi's recently launched show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Amit is portraying the role of Kuldeep Malhotra and is related to Mohit Malik aka Kunal Malhotra.

The show also stars Sayli Salunkhe in the lead role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Amit who spoke about signing this show, working with Rajan Shahi and much more.

ALSO READ: Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga

Revealing about his first thought before saying yes to this show, he said, ''I have known Rajan Shahi for more than two decades. There is no question of saying no when Rajan calls me for a role because he will never call me for any random role. I knew that there is something that he has thought of before calling me for this show. He had asked me to do a guest appearance for him in Star Plus' Tere Sheher Mein which I did for him. We had a scene between me and Sachin Tyagi and it had garnered a lot of popularity. Then he had also asked me to play Karan Kundrra's father in Yeh Rishta but I couldn't do it as I was doing another show for Star Bharat.''

When asked his reaction after Rajan Shahi narrated the role, he said, ''When he called me for this, I was ready because I was contemplating to do a TV show as I could not do Vanshaj on Sony SAB as it is being shot in Umbergaon. I did not want to relocate there. But when Rajan called me and explained me the character, it took us about 20 days later that we actually met in the office. I couldn't say no because it was so layered and so mindblowing, I immediately said yes to it.''

Lastly, talking about the preparations that he did for this role, Amit said, ''First of all, at my age I have seen so much of life, I have seen so many people who have such character shades that I am playing in this show. Being a Punjabi helps me because my character comes from a Punjabi family, so it becomes easy. I have been in the corporate background before turning into a full-time actor. I have understood what is corporate ruthlessness. And of course, the way Rajan had explained the layering, I decided to play this character by the day because if I do a lot of homework and come on the set, the performance doesn't look authentic. It needs to look very real. I started playing the character by the day and I'm still exploring a lot of facets of the character. I meet Rajan, the creative team and the the director Romesh Kalra and I explore new things about my role and try to incorporate them.''

Well said, Amit!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: "Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si