EXCLUSIVE! Amit Varma talks about his come back and his character on Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya; says, “Nick is an established individual with strong opinions, great self-confidence, and a touch of arrogance”

MUMBAI :Amit Varma is an Indian television actor, best known for his role as Vishwamitra Kelkar on the television show Hotel Kingston on Star One. He has played the role of a protagonist on four television shows and a film. He has also acted as an antagonist in the film Kismat Konnection, opposite Vidya Balan.

He got his first break on television in the comic show Khichdi on Star One for the character of Raju. However, it wasn't until a few more years that he was fully noticed, and finally got the role of Vish in Hotel Kingston, his first television show as a lead actor.

He was a part of Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya as Nick Aggarwal who is Harshad's cousin. He lives in America and came to India for the proposal of an arranged marriage with Kiara Tejwani, Rajesh's colleague. But the two start to detest each other and fall apart. The actor is set to return to the show.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights.

You're coming back to Wagle Ki Duniya. How do you feel about it? How is the experience working with the cast?

“It's great to be back on Wagle Ki Duniya. The audiences have welcomed my comeback with open arms, and their love and support has been overwhelming. Working with the cast and crew was also a pleasure because we all had a good time and cracked a few jokes here and there to keep the mood light. I have a lot of respect for Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati and it was a delight to work with them again. I hope the audiences continue to support and love me as they have done so far.”

Tell us something about your character on the show and what we can see for you in the upcoming track?

“In Wagle Ki Duniya, my character Nick is an established individual with strong opinions, great self-confidence, and a touch of arrogance. He has a tough exterior and may appear cold, but he is actually a warm-hearted person. He is aware and accepting of his flaws and will fix them in a heartbeat.”

“Other than Wagle Ki Duniya, I have been shooting commercials and had a few production meetings for a Marathi film and a few OTT projects. I'm hoping to shoot two of them soon.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.