EXCLUSIVE! Amit Varma talks about his come back and his character on Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya; says, “Nick is an established individual with strong opinions, great self-confidence, and a touch of arrogance”

Amit Varma is set to return to Wagle Ki Duniya and in an exclusive interview, talks about his character and experience.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 17:54
EXCLUSIVE! Amit Varma talks about his come back and his character on Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya; says, “Nick is an established ind

MUMBAI :Amit Varma is an Indian television actor, best known for his role as Vishwamitra Kelkar on the television show Hotel Kingston on Star One. He has played the role of a protagonist on four television shows and a film. He has also acted as an antagonist in the film Kismat Konnection, opposite Vidya Balan.

He got his first break on television in the comic show Khichdi on Star One for the character of Raju. However, it wasn't until a few more years that he was fully noticed, and finally got the role of Vish in Hotel Kingston, his first television show as a lead actor.

He was a part of Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya as Nick Aggarwal who is Harshad's cousin. He lives in America and came to India for the proposal of an arranged marriage with Kiara Tejwani, Rajesh's colleague. But the two start to detest each other and fall apart. The actor is set to return to the show.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-khichdi-fame-amit-varma-enter-sony-sabs-wagle-ki-duniya-220225

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights.

You're coming back to Wagle Ki Duniya. How do you feel about it? How is the experience working with the cast?

“It's great to be back on Wagle Ki Duniya. The audiences have welcomed my comeback with open arms, and their love and support has been overwhelming. Working with the cast and crew was also a pleasure because we all had a good time and cracked a few jokes here and there to keep the mood light. I have a lot of respect for Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati and it was a delight to work with them again. I hope the audiences continue to support and love me as they have done so far.”

Tell us something about your character on the show and what we can see for you in the upcoming track?

“In Wagle Ki Duniya, my character Nick is an established individual with strong opinions, great self-confidence, and a touch of arrogance. He has a tough exterior and may appear cold, but he is actually a warm-hearted person. He is aware and accepting of his flaws and will fix them in a heartbeat.”

 

“Other than Wagle Ki Duniya, I have been shooting commercials and had a few production meetings for a Marathi film and a few OTT projects. I'm hoping to shoot two of them soon.”

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-working-them-basically-coming-home-me-amit-varma-collaborating-hats-production

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Amit Varma Nick Wagle Ki Duniya Sumeet Raghavan Pariva Pranati Rajesh Vandana SAB TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 17:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Amit Varma talks about his come back and his character on Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya; says, “Nick is an established individual with strong opinions, great self-confidence, and a touch of arrogance”
MUMBAI :Amit Varma is an Indian television actor, best known for his role as Vishwamitra Kelkar on the television show...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Rajesh and Atharva on a big task
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: Oh No! Ali in great trouble as SimSim determined to kill him
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show stars Tunisha...
Bigg Boss 16: What! Arjun Bijlani furious at Manya Singh’s derogatory comment, says, “Tv big hai, tha aur rahega!”
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15...
Biss Boss 16: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The netizens have expressed their anger about no eliminations after Sajid Khan receives least votes
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Daksh decides to take revenge, Sati gets to know something shocking from Narad Muni
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
RECENT STORIES
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Phone Bhoot
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Phone Bhoot'