EXCLUSIVE! Amit Yadav and Zindagi Ka Bhanwer fame Meet Arora roped in for Azaad's new show Hari Mirch Lal Mirch – Ek Tikhi Ek Karari

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new television shows are being launched and the viewers are expecting some great shows that will be hitting the small screen soon.

Azaad channel has always managed to impress the viewers with its amazing shows.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of its new show that is Hari Mirch Lal Mirch - Ek Tikhi Ek Karari.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Malviya roped in for Azaad's Meri Doli Mere Angna

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that actors Meeta Arora and Amit Yadav have been roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters in the show yet.

The show is bankrolled by Jay Productions.

Hari Mirch Lal Mirch is all set to hit the small screens today on Azaad.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Anuradha Upadhyay ROPED in for Jay Mehta Productions' next on Azaad TV?