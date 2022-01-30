EXCLUSIVE! Amitt K Singh on what the viewers can expect from Aneesh's character in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na: He is going to get extreme for Monami in upcoming episodes

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na has hit the small screens a few months ago.

The show is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story in the recent track.

The makers are currently treating the viewers with an interesting storyline.

We all know that Amitt K Singh recently made an entry in the show.

He is seen as Kaveri's friend Aneesh and is portraying a grey character in the show.

Amitt's entry has definitely spiced up the drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Amitt who spoke about his character and much more.

What made you choose this role as it has a lot of negative shades?

Well, there must be a positive and negative in every aspect to complete a circle without which there would be no activity, no motion. My negative shade is to make the show go in an interesting way. As an actor, I feel there are a lot to play when your character is grey.

How relatable is Aneesh's character to you?

Aneesh is very different from Amitt. This makes my job more exciting. When you get a chance to live a character that is not you in real life, there’s so much thrill and challenges, which I’m really enjoying.

What can the viewers expect from Aneesh's character?

A lot of drama! Aneesh is going to get extreme for Monami in upcoming episodes. As an actor, I’m thrilled and I expect the viewers are going to have a great time watching me. I feel grateful for the love I have received so far and I really wish that audience will keep loving my performance in the coming episodes.

Well said, Amitt!

