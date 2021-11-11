EXCLUSIVE! Amma and Farhad aka Geeta Tyagi and Himanshu Bamzai SHARE something interesting about their journey as Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali goes OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Well, now the heartbreaking news is that the show is going off-air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand confirmed it.

We got in touch with Geeta Tyagi and Himanshu Bamzai to know about their reaction to the show going off-air.

What was your reaction to receiving the news?

Geeta: It has been quite some time in the Industry so we do have this feeling that every show eventually ends, but with Mehndi, I feel they should have at least completed a year. There was a lot of potential in the show, fans weren't getting bored of the track either. Nowadays, we do come to know about their reaction through social media so I feel, the decision to wrap the show was too soon, we could have waited.

Himanshu: I was extremely speechless and sad when I heard our show is going off-air. I was very attached and connected with my character Farhad. It is surely going to be hard for me to get over the character that I played every day for nine long months.

What would be that fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

Geeta: We were shooting in Kohlapur and not Mumbai, so away from home, we made a small family. We all were extremely close to each other. The production was really amazing that I never felt that I was away from my family. I am really sad that I wouldn't be seeing them every day. All the kids I had in the show will be dearly missed. We used to play badminton, basketball at night so yes it has been memorable.

Himanshu: The journey was very wonderful. The show has given me a lot. I learnt many things from there as well. It was such a beautiful journey. Memories are many cannot name one. I am surely going to miss the show. And the whole outdoor shoot.

Who would you miss the most from the team of MHRW?

Geeta: I am surely going to miss all of them, the whole cast and crew. It had become a family and it would be unfair if I take just one name as it always seemed that we were living in a joint family and working together.

Himanshu: I’ll miss getting ready as Farhad again. Every day I transformed into my character the minute I wore the suit and accessories of Farhad. It has been an amazing journey and I am surely going to miss the set and the show.

Are you looking out for other projects or shall be taking a break post the show?

The moment they come to know that my show is going off-air, calls begin to come. For now, I will be going home and spending time with my family and then might choose a project and continue shooting. With new projects, I would want to see how far is the set and its accessibility, the character and if it has an interesting storyline so yes till then I will be spending time with my family.

