Exclusive! Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby fame actress Afsaar Khan to star opposite Himanshu Bamzai in Atrangii TV's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal has launched his Hindi GEC channel Atrangii - Dekhte Raho. The channel will launch a new drama titled Hara Sindoor.

We have exclusively learnt that Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby fame actress Afsaar Khan to star opposite Himanshu Bamzai in Atrangii TV's Hara Sindoor.

Her character would be pivotal and can bring a lot of changes either positive or negatives in the lives of lead actors - Ankit aka Bhuvan and Bhumika aka Rani, but we shall give you more updates about the new show soon.

Apart from her, various other characters have been roped in the show earlier.

It will be produced under two production houses: Keylight Production and Floating Flower films.

