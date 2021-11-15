Exclusive: Ammit Dolaawat roped in for Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome a new member.

According to our sources, Amit who has been part of several TV shows like Saat Phere, Piya Ka Ghar, Kesar, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lo Ho Gai Pooja Iss Ghar Ki, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, among others, has been roped in for the show.

We hear that it will be a guest appearance and Ammit has already started shooting.

We could not get through Ammit for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.