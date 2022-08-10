EXCLUSIVE! Amrapalli Gupta to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Amrapalli Gupta is all set to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and will be portraying a negative role.
Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new entries and exits are happening in a lot of television shows.

Zee TV's show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet is one of the most popular drama series of small screens.

The show has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen several new entries and exits that have brought a major twist in the storyline and also spiced up the drama.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon.

Well, as per our sources, actress Amrapalli Gupta is all set to enter the show.

Amrapalli will be portraying a negative role in the drama series.

Her character name will be Shagun.

Well, Amrapalli is known for playing some of the most memorable negative characters in her previous shows.

How excited are you to see Amrapalli in Meet? Tell us in the comments.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

Amrapalli Gupta Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Zee TV Shagun Pandey Ashi Singh Shashi Sumeet Mittal
